Colliers Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Astronics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Astronics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.