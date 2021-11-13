Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

