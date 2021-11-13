ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $43.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,294,856,319 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

