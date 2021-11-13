Comerica Bank Acquires 1,846 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.