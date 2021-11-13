Comerica Bank Acquires 2,574 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $156.80 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

