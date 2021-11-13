Comerica Bank Acquires 7,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

