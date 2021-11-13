Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,168 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

