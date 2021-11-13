Comerica Bank Buys 12,372 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

