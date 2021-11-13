Comerica Bank Buys 969 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,089,000 after buying an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $841.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.81 and a 52-week high of $853.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.64.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

