Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,398,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

