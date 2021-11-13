Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $235.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

