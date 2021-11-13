Comerica Bank Has $14.10 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.25% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $36.25 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

