Comerica Bank Has $15.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.26 and a 12 month high of $108.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

