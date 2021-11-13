Comerica Bank Increases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.25% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

