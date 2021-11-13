Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.40% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

NYSE ABG opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.47. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.76 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

