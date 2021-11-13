Comerica Bank Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.93 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.