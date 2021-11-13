Comerica Bank Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after buying an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

