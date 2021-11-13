Comerica Bank Sells 119,928 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Element Solutions worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

ESI opened at $25.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

