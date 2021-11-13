Comerica Bank Sells 13,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

