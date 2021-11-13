Comerica Bank Sells 191,591 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,591 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of ChampionX worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

