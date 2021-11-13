Comerica Bank Sells 19,452 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,366,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,514,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

