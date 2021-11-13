Comerica Bank Sells 24,012 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Valvoline worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after acquiring an additional 213,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,538,000 after buying an additional 324,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,097,000 after buying an additional 246,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

