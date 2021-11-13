Comerica Bank Sells 3,092 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $116.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

