Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.76 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

