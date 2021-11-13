Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 121,471.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

