Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.19 ($7.29).

CBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ETR:CBK opened at €6.95 ($8.17) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.90. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

