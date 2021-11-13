Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.50

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.01 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.59 ($0.79), with a volume of 89,575 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The stock has a market cap of £319.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

