Comparing Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 12.93 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Castlight Health $146.71 million 1.98 -$62.18 million ($0.06) -30.17

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -284.88% -326.69% -94.47% Castlight Health -6.04% -3.25% -2.47%

Summary

Castlight Health beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

