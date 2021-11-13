Comparing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.46 $504.45 million $2.51 35.73 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -4.03, indicating that its share price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Oncology Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

