Comparing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43%

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Her Imports and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 25.17 $42.54 million $0.17 25.41

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Her Imports on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

