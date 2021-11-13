Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128.15 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $128.15 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $347.10 or 0.00542139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

