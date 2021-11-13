Conceal (CCX) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Conceal has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $163,963.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,933.78 or 1.01812140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00050848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00351923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.00545544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00181084 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,925,037 coins and its circulating supply is 11,317,324 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

