Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Hits $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,834.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.99 or 0.07155086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00395307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.43 or 0.01038685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00086362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00427274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00248866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00304714 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

