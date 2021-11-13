Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,505.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.65 or 0.07253967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00387562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.70 or 0.01035668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00086726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.38 or 0.00413168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00269816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00247826 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.