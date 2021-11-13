Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,232.67

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $148,232.67 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

