Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

