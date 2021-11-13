Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.23

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Constellation has a total market cap of $288.34 million and $2.37 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

