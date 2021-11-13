Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Construction Partners worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.