Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.