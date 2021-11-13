CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $24.39 million and $412,297.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00062128 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,309,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

