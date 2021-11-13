Contrasting iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeritas and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 143.87%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valeritas and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $26.40 million N/A -$45.93 million N/A N/A iCAD $29.70 million 7.56 -$17.61 million ($0.35) -25.63

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas.

Summary

iCAD beats Valeritas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

