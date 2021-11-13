Contrasting Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 8 0 2.57 Simon Property Group 1 7 10 0 2.50

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $188.93, indicating a potential downside of 7.86%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $151.31, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 24.83% 7.10% 3.85% Simon Property Group 41.00% 53.12% 5.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Simon Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 14.07 $254.96 million $3.73 54.97 Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 11.75 $1.11 billion $6.17 26.71

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-America Apartment Communities. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

