Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $32.06 or 0.00049502 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $10.33 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00097422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.68 or 1.00360482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.44 or 0.07148591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

