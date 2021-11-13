Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. The stock had a trading volume of 853,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.