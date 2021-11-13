Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPPMF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

