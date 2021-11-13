Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

