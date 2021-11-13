Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $9,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.