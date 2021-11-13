Cormark Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$46.50

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of PBL opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pollard Banknote has a one year low of C$23.75 and a one year high of C$67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.59.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.