Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

