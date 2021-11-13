Covalent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.30 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $53.61 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00074315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.29 or 0.07197046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.41 or 1.00302508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.